Two Montgomery High Schools preparing for consolidation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sidney Lanier High School and Carver High School will begin consolidating next school year. It is all a part of the Montgomery Public Schools capital improvement plan.

MPS will discontinue the use of the Lanier building, and renovations will be made to Carver that will handle the incoming capacity.

The first step in merging the two high schools will begin during the upcoming 2024-25 school year. Come August, all incoming ninth graders that are zoned for Lanier will instead attend Carver.

The school system then hopes the remaining students at Lanier will merge with Carver the following school year.

To accommodate the larger number of students that will be attending Carver with the full merge, MPS says that they are going to construct a brand new 9th-grade academy and athletic field house at Carver.

“The design for the new 9th grad academy and athletic field house there at Carver High School is complete. We have bid that project and are looking for the contracts for that,” says MPS executive director of operations Chad Anderson.

MPS says that the open field at Carver opposite the football field is where the new 9th-grade academy is going to be built. They are hoping to break ground on the project this summer, and it will take about 18-20 months to complete.

However, Lanier PTA president Olaide Daude says MPS has not been clear on the plan stating, “They’ve just been closed-mouthed about everything,”

He also stated his fears for the culture at the competing schools, “They always think they are rivals, so what are we going to do where they rival in sports, so what are we going to do to make them feel welcome?”

MPS has promised to make for a smooth transition and asks for the community to show support and see what this will be a better direction for the students.

