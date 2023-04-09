Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ASA Southern Super Series coming to Montgomery Motor Speedway

Montgomery Motor Speedway
Montgomery Motor Speedway(Montgomery Motor Speedway)
By James Hayes
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Motor Speedway is set to host the “Rumble by the River” Saturday, April 15th.

The event will be the second race held at the historic ½ mile-paved oval in Montgomery this race season. The season’s first race was the 59th Alabama 200, which featured 15-year-old Seth Christensen taking the checked flag first.

The Southern Super Series is a regional Super Late Model series sanctioned by the American Speed Association (ASA). The Rumble by the River is the series fifth race of the season, which has already been filled with action.

Longtime racer and Georgia native Bubba Pollard took home the checkers in the opening race of the season at Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, GA. Race two saw NASCAR superstar William Byron capture the victory at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida.

The Southern Super Series then traveled to Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, where Lawrenceville, GA, native Casey Roderick took home the hardware. However, race number four on the schedule, the Georgia Spring Nationals, was postponed due to weather. The race was initially supposed to be held on April 1.

Schedule of events for the 2023 Southern Super Series Rumble by the River.
Schedule of events for the 2023 Southern Super Series Rumble by the River.(Montgomery Motor Speedway)

Minnesota driver William Sawalich won last season’s Rumble by the River by just over a half second.

If the Alabama 200 showed us anything earlier this year, it showed that this weekend’s race should be full of excitement and surprises when the cars hit the track.

Point standings for the Southern Super Series coming into the weekend feature Casey Roderick on the top with a 27-point lead over second-place Matt Craig and a 28-point lead over third-place Jake Finch.

Although the season is early, drivers understand that these early-season races come with valuable points and will be looking to capitalize on every opportunity that comes their way.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Lanier and G.W. Carver High Schools will begin consolidating at the start of the 2024...
Two Montgomery High Schools preparing for consolidation
MPD is investigating three overnight shootings in the city.
Montgomery Police investigating three separate overnight shootings
A man is dead after a shooting on Montgomery's Canna Drive Friday afternoon.
Man dead in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting
A new camping experience will soon be available at six of the parks, with the first opening at...
Glamping experiences coming to Alabama State Parks
File image
Third suspect charged in March 30th homicide

Latest News

The Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. the Chattanooga Lookouts, April 8th, 2023
Trash Pandas throw no-hitter, lose 7-5 in wild game vs. Chattanooga
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
The MLB hall of famer was honored today with the unveiling of a new statue.
Auburn unveils Frank Thomas statue