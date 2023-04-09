ASA Southern Super Series coming to Montgomery Motor Speedway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Motor Speedway is set to host the “Rumble by the River” Saturday, April 15th.

The event will be the second race held at the historic ½ mile-paved oval in Montgomery this race season. The season’s first race was the 59th Alabama 200, which featured 15-year-old Seth Christensen taking the checked flag first.

The Southern Super Series is a regional Super Late Model series sanctioned by the American Speed Association (ASA). The Rumble by the River is the series fifth race of the season, which has already been filled with action.

Longtime racer and Georgia native Bubba Pollard took home the checkers in the opening race of the season at Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, GA. Race two saw NASCAR superstar William Byron capture the victory at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida.

The Southern Super Series then traveled to Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, where Lawrenceville, GA, native Casey Roderick took home the hardware. However, race number four on the schedule, the Georgia Spring Nationals, was postponed due to weather. The race was initially supposed to be held on April 1.

Schedule of events for the 2023 Southern Super Series Rumble by the River. (Montgomery Motor Speedway)

Minnesota driver William Sawalich won last season’s Rumble by the River by just over a half second.

If the Alabama 200 showed us anything earlier this year, it showed that this weekend’s race should be full of excitement and surprises when the cars hit the track.

Point standings for the Southern Super Series coming into the weekend feature Casey Roderick on the top with a 27-point lead over second-place Matt Craig and a 28-point lead over third-place Jake Finch.

Although the season is early, drivers understand that these early-season races come with valuable points and will be looking to capitalize on every opportunity that comes their way.

