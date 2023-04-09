Advertise
Montgomery church bouncing back from pandemic lull

Staff members at Taylor Road Baptist Church did not take the holiday for granted, hosting an additional service to help meet demand.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many Christians celebrated Easter on Sunday, a day congregations typically see more church attendance.

Staff members at Taylor Road Baptist Church did not take the holiday for granted, hosting an additional service to help meet demand.

“You got a lot of people who come in from out of town, maybe visit family, and a lot of people that maybe this is one of the Sundays that they make it a point to be here,” said Senior Pastor Daniel Atkins.

However, the church has not always been this busy. Many churches are still feeling the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Data from the Pew Research Center shows in-person attendance for religious services is “slightly lower” than it was that pre-pandemic.

“Pastor Jay Wolf, that used to be at First Baptist Church, he said, during the pandemic, that coming back is not going to be like flipping a switch, it’s going to be like, you know, turning a dimmer switch on,” Atkins said.

While it has been slow, he said the church is seeing new growth. The staff has opened up additional nurseries on Sunday mornings. They are also exploring additional service options.

The Pew Research Center says a “stable” number of Americans are still participating when it comes to virtual and in-person services. The pandemic forced Taylor Road to “beef up” its technology.

The church streams services through its app. The church leader said it is a valuable tool for outreach.

“I know for us, our experience has been that this is the time of year where military families are already checking out churches,” Atkins said.

A digital presence can bring in new faces. But, while data shows people are participating in churches a little differently, Atkins added the principles remain the same.

“A church that loves you, that loves your family, and that loves Jesus,” he said. “You can’t go wrong with that.”

The pastor encourages people searching for a church to get on social media and check out local congregations. Many religious organizations in the area also have websites the public can explore.

