Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘No screaming, no yelling, no phones’: Florida teacher accused of organizing fights at middle school

Angel Footman, 23, was arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.
Angel Footman, 23, was arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.(LCSO)
By WCTV Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - A woman identified as a teacher at Griffin Middle School in Tallahassee, Florida, is facing charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor for what court documents call an alleged roll in organized fights in her classroom, WCTV reports.

The documents note that a school resource deputy was alerted on March 24 that students were being allowed to fight in 23-year-old Angel Footman’s classroom.

School administrators were also shown videos that allegedly show several fights taking place between March 22 and March 23.

According to the documents, several sixth-grade girls told detectives that they participated in planned fights during school hours and they allege they were invited back for additional fights. They also reported that Footman made statements including “30 seconds, no screaming, no yelling, no phones.”

A detective indicates in a probable cause affidavit that he reviewed videos and identified Footman sitting on her desk, failing to intervene, and making statements including “no screaming, no nothing” and “stop pulling hair.” The document also said no records of Footman reporting the fights to administrators were found.

Footman told investigators she did not organize fights but failed to call for help or take quick action to stop the altercations or report them to administrators, according to court documents. She now faces four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to online court records, an arraignment is scheduled for May 4.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Lanier and G.W. Carver High Schools will begin consolidating at the start of the 2024...
Two Montgomery High Schools preparing for consolidation
MPD is investigating three overnight shootings in the city.
Montgomery Police investigating three separate overnight shootings
A man is dead after a shooting on Montgomery's Canna Drive Friday afternoon.
Man dead in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting
A new camping experience will soon be available at six of the parks, with the first opening at...
Glamping experiences coming to Alabama State Parks
File image
Third suspect charged in March 30th homicide

Latest News

This is an undated photo of the American Civil War Confederate surrender house at Appomattox...
This day in history: Surrender Sunday
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies during the Senate Finance...
Health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as ‘not America’
Clean Half a Mile, Bring a Smile initiative is looking for volunteers who can spare a few hours...
Volunteers needed for West Montgomery cleaning initiative
Saturday the 19th annual Autism Craw Fish Boil from Easterseals Central Alabama was held.
19th annual Autism Craw Fish Boil from Easterseals Central Alabama