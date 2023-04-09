Advertise
Volunteers needed for West Montgomery cleaning initiative

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is time for some spring cleaning for the streets of West Montgomery.

“Clean Half, a Mile, Bring a Smile” is looking for volunteers to spare at least a few hours to pick up trash along the main corridors of Montgomery’s District 4, including Mobile Highway, one of the most traveled routes in the Capital City.

“I think there is a need for the community effort to be increased,” said committee member Shontoria Quarles.

Quarles believes keeping West Montgomery clean is essential to the area’s morale and economic growth.

“We have to take pride in our area,” said committee member Shontoria Quarles, “we are fortunate enough to have traffic come back to this side of town, and we’re hoping to entice more businesses to come back to West Montgomery.”

Volunteers can choose a day to walk half a mile and pick up trash with grabbers and bags provided by the committee.

A $100 biweekly stipend is available to volunteers who pick up trash weekly if they apply by April 26 at 5 p.m.

