Woman shot overnight in Montgomery

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was shot in the early morning hours on Sunday in the area of Upchurch Circle.

According to MPD, on Sunday at about 4:37 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 600 block of Upchurch Circle regarding a subject being shot.

Upon arrival, authorities made contact with an adult female who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

