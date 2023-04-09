Woman shot overnight in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was shot in the early morning hours on Sunday in the area of Upchurch Circle.

According to MPD, on Sunday at about 4:37 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 600 block of Upchurch Circle regarding a subject being shot.

Upon arrival, authorities made contact with an adult female who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

