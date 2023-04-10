ALEA identifies trooper injured in Sunday chase, shootout

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released the name of an Alabama State Trooper who was wounded in the line of duty Sunday evening following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured.

The investigation started around 6:30 p.m. Sunday along a stretch of Interstate 6 in south Alabama’s Escambia County. An ALEA state trooper, since identified as Cpl. Jeremy Alford, attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 101 mile marker, but ALEA investigators said the driver refused to stop and the officer pursued the vehicle.

The chase continued into the county where the fleeing suspect’s vehicle left the roadway. At that point, ALEA said shots were fired, leaving one dead and the trooper and two other subjects injured.

Each was taken to an area hospital for treatment, though the extent of the the subjects’ injuries was unclear.

“After visiting with Cpl. Alford and his family this morning, I am extremely relieved and thankful to share that he is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor.

The secretary praised Trooper Alford for acting “with true courage and heroism over the course of the incident “and noted he “was able to secure the scene and ensure public safety while injured.”

Taylor confirmed the trooper has nearly three decades of law enforcement experience and called him a “true professional and public servant, dedicated to keeping the citizens of his local community and the State of Alabama safe.”

None of the suspects’ names have been release, nor has a motive.

Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating, according to WALA Fox 10 in Mobile. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Escambia County District Attorney’s Office, according to ALEA.

