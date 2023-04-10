Advertise
Alexander City Chick-fil-A employees surprised with scholarships

Alexander City Chick-fil-A employees were surprised with scholarships to continue their...
Alexander City Chick-fil-A employees were surprised with scholarships to continue their education.(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Five members of the Alexander City Chick-fil-A team got a surprise bigger than anything you can receive in your combo Wednesday.

The five employees were awarded the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship.

Owner and Operator Lois Ann Murphree surprised the winners and their families when presenting the scholarships.

Each took home $2,500 to use at a college or university of their choice to further their education.

All profits from Chick-fil-A’s 8 ounce sauce bottles go toward these scholarships.

Since 1973, $162 million in scholarships has been given out.

