Arrest made in March 28 Montgomery homicide

Quintavious Langford was charged with murder.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting from late last month.

Maj. Saba Coleman said Quintavious Langford, 23, of Montgomery, is charged with murder. he was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

Langford is suspected in the shooting death of 34-year-old Willie Gray, who was found in the area of Carmichael Road on March 28.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

