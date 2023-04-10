Auburn lands high-scoring transfer Denver Jones from FIU

Advertise
By By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — High-scoring transfer guard Denver Jones has landed at Auburn.

Auburn announced the signing Sunday of the former Florida International shooting guard. Jones averaged 20 points and 3.8 rebounds as a sophomore last season.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder was rated the No. 26 overall transfer in the country by 247Sports. He shot 35.7% from 3-point range, 86.4% from the free throw line and 43.4% from the field. as a sophomore.

Jones is originally from New Market, Alabama. He started 27 games last season after transferring from Garden City Community College in Kansas. Jones averaged 19.1 points in a season at Garden City.

___

AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

