Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Buc-ee’s newest location in Auburn officially opens

The brand new Buc-ee’s in Auburn will hold its official grand opening Monday.
The brand new Buc-ee’s in Auburn will hold its official grand opening Monday.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The brand new Buc-ee’s in Auburn officially opened Monday. It sits at 2500 Buc-ee’s Boulevard, right off Interstate 85 at Exit 50.

The building is more than 53,470 square feet, and outside it has 120 fueling stations. The store is bringing 200 new jobs to the area with starting pay well above minimum wage!

From the gas to the thousands of snacks, meal and drink options, and the restrooms, Buc-Cee’s is known for offering all of that at top-notch quality. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries are also available.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 45 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Buc-ee’s recently announced the brand is headed West with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri. The first Virginia location was announced in March of this year.

“Our partnership with Alabama couldn’t be stronger, and Auburn is the perfect place for a Buc-ee’s,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “The home of the Tigers is ideally located along I-85, making it the perfect stop for travelers headed to Georgia or down to the Alabama Gulf Coast. We can’t wait to become even more involved in this beautiful community.”

The doors to the new Buc-ee’s officially opened at 6 a.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 9:30 a.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Lanier and G.W. Carver High Schools will begin consolidating at the start of the 2024...
Two Montgomery High Schools preparing for consolidation
Woman shot overnight in Montgomery
A new camping experience will soon be available at six of the parks, with the first opening at...
Glamping experiences coming to Alabama State Parks
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise teen charged with murdering father captured
This is an undated photo of the American Civil War Confederate surrender house at Appomattox...
This day in history: Surrender Sunday

Latest News

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
Staff members at Taylor Road Baptist Church did not take the holiday for granted, hosting an...
Montgomery church bouncing back from pandemic lull
Fortunately, no injuries happened in the fire.
Generator causes garage fire in Grady
A driver led ALEA on a pursuit that ended in West Montgomery on Saturday.
Driver leads ALEA Troopers on chase from Lowndes Co. to West Montgomery