Burglary, theft suspect charged with assaulting 5 officers

Ronnie Stewart, 46, of Montgomery is facing five assault charges, in addition to burglary and theft charges, following alleged attacks on law enforcement Saturday morning.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a Montgomery burglary and theft investigation is facing more charges after allegedly assaulting multiple law enforcement officers over the weekend while being processed.

Ronnie Stewart, 46, of Montgomery is facing five assault charges following incidents Saturday morning, which court documents state happened at the same addresses as the Montgomery Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division on Congressman Dickenson Drive and at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on S. McDonough Street.

Court documents state that around 1 a.m. Saturday Stewart was able to escape from his handcuffs at which point he “aggressively charge[d]” at an MPD detective who was filling out a burglary arrest warrant and two MPD officers who were waiting to transport him.

The detective suffered a cut to the wrist and a broken lip. One officer suffered a sprained ankle, while Stewart reportedly bit the other in the leg and spit in her face multiple times.

Following the assaults, Stewart was transported to the MCDF where, around 8:20 a.m., court records note that he attacked two corrections officers, including a sergeant and a lieutenant.

The lieutenant suffered multiple punches to the head and face, as well as kicks to the knees. The sergeant suffered lacerations after being was struck in the head with handcuffs and the suspect’s fist, as well as abrasions to her wrists.

Stewart now faces five counts of second-degree assault, one count of third-degree burglary and one count of fourth-degree theft. He’s being held on bail totaling $155,500.

