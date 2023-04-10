Businesses prepare for Montgomery Biscuits home opener

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baseball season is back in Montgomery Tuesday with the Biscuits’ home opener. Riverwalk Stadium is preparing for the rush of fans, and so are nearby businesses.

“We are going to be busy definitely before the start of the game,” said Victor Wyatt, general manager of Tower Taproom.

Wyatt said the home opener is also during their trivia Tuesday.

As for food, the Tower Taproom is prepared to feed the crowds by having three reliable suppliers make their hot items.

“Our wings, of course, and our double secret probation, which is our loaded fries. You can’t go wrong with that. It’s a whole meal on it’s own,” said Wyatt.

Across the street, Dreamland BBQ staff says they’re busy year-round, but the Biscuits home opener will mean even more business.

Dreamland opened its downtown location at this time in 2009.

“So 14 years later when the Biscuits are here, it’s a big deal for us at Dreamland. So it brings in lots of folks maybe we haven’t seen in a while and even the ones that don’t eat here, they see us and remember ‘hey, we we need to get by Dreamland sometime,’” said Bob Parker, Dreamland BBQ managing partner.

The Biscuits have been bringing customers to downtown businesses for years. Downtown Business Association President Jonathan Avant said the downtown scene is about to get even more popular.

“Our entertainment scene is rapidly growing. So whether you’re talking about the amazing whitewater center that is on its way and should be opening very soon. Look out for a lot of cool music venues that are going to be on the rise very soon here,” said Avant.

