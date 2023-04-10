Advertise
Busy railroad crossing near Tallassee reopens following repair work

The Macon County EMA office is updating the public in regards to the timeframe set for closure...
The Macon County EMA office is updating the public in regards to the timeframe set for closure and repair work at a busy railroad crossing near Tallassee.(WOIO)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: This project has been completed and the railcrossing/road have reopened, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation and the Macon County EMA office are updating the public in regards to the timeframe set for closure and repair work at a busy railroad crossing near Tallassee.

EMA Director Frank Lee initially reported that CSX was planning to start repairs on Thursday, April 13, but has since decided to move that project forward to Tuesday, April 11.

Commuters who use Alabama Highway 229 outside of Tallassee will need to find an alternate route starting early Tuesday morning when ALDOT says work will begin around 5 a.m.

ALDOT said, weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete by the end of the day Wednesday. Delays are possible, however, and the crossing will remain closed until work is complete.

The crossing is of particular importance to a number of Elmore and Tallapoosa county residents seeking to cross over the Tallapoosa River on their way to Interstate 85 into the Montgomery area.

Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee also noted that this crossing is near The Milstead Farm Group where traffic has recently been higher than normal because of tornado damage clean up in the Milstead area

A sign indicating the detour will be posted at the crossing, and ALDOT is cautioning motorists to plan for any delays.

Those needed to detour around the crossing can do so by taking the following route:

Motorists intending to travel on Ala. Hwy 229 North will need to travel on I-85 North to exit 32 and use Ala. Hwy 49 North, to Ala. Hwy 14 West, back onto Ala. Hwy 229.

Motorists intending to travel on Ala. Hwy 229 South will need to travel to Ala. Hwy 14 East and use Ala. Hwy 49 South, to I-85 South to exit 26, back onto Ala. Hwy 229.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated with more details provided by ALDOT.

