Columbiana man in custody following Stevenson grocery store shooting

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a shooting that injured one person outside of a grocery store in Stevenson Sunday afternoon.

According to an official with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, one person was shot in the lower body. Witnesses said they heard multiple shots. The injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say they do not believe the person who was shot was the intended victim. The suspected shooter left the scene and turned themselves in about two hours later.

According to Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, the suspect was identified as Channing Mitchell, age 30 of Columbiana, AL.

Mitchell faces the following charges:

Attempted Murder (two counts)

Assault - Shooting into an Occupied Building

Weapons - Shooting into an Unoccupied Building

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the shooting.

