Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Columbiana man in custody following Stevenson grocery store shooting

Channing Mitchell
Channing Mitchell(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a shooting that injured one person outside of a grocery store in Stevenson Sunday afternoon.

According to an official with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, one person was shot in the lower body. Witnesses said they heard multiple shots. The injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say they do not believe the person who was shot was the intended victim. The suspected shooter left the scene and turned themselves in about two hours later.

According to Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, the suspect was identified as Channing Mitchell, age 30 of Columbiana, AL.

Mitchell faces the following charges:

  • Attempted Murder (two counts)
  • Assault - Shooting into an Occupied Building
  • Weapons - Shooting into an Unoccupied Building

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Lanier and G.W. Carver High Schools will begin consolidating at the start of the 2024...
Two Montgomery High Schools preparing for consolidation
Woman shot overnight in Montgomery
A new camping experience will soon be available at six of the parks, with the first opening at...
Glamping experiences coming to Alabama State Parks
This is an undated photo of the American Civil War Confederate surrender house at Appomattox...
This day in history: Surrender Sunday
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise teen charged with murdering father captured

Latest News

A man is dead after a shooting on Montgomery's Canna Drive Friday afternoon.
Montgomery’s 28th homicide victim of 2023 identified
Buc-ee's opens Auburn location Monday
Buc-ee's opens Auburn location Monday
Buc-ee's officially opens Auburn location
Buc-ee's officially opens Auburn location
Pike County man shares story of addiction to inspire others
Pike County man shares story of addiction to inspire others