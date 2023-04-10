Advertise
Louisville shooting suspect was University of Alabama graduate

Louisville shooting suspect was graduate of University of Alabama
Louisville shooting suspect was graduate of University of Alabama(WAVE News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) confirmed four people have died from a shooting in downtown Louisville Monday morning.

LMPD identified the suspect as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon.

Sturgeon was employed with Old National Bank.

A representative with the University of Alabama confirmed that Sturgeon attended UA from fall 2016 to December 2020.

Sturgeon received a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration with a double major in finance and economics.

He participated in the Accelerated Master’s Program and earned his Master of Science in finance when he graduated in Dec. 2020.

A reporter with our sister station WAVE3 News in Louisville, Ky. says he spoke to a neighbor of the shooter and that Sturgeon was a ‘great kid’ growing up and showed no signs of ‘committing a crime as was what took place today’.

