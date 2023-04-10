Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery’s 28th homicide victim of 2023 identified

A man is dead after a shooting on Montgomery's Canna Drive Friday afternoon.
A man is dead after a shooting on Montgomery's Canna Drive Friday afternoon.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as a 45-year-old man.

According to Montgomery police, Michael Jordan was fatally injured in a shooting on Friday around 4 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding Jordan’s death remain under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 334-625-4000 or MPD at 334-625-2831

Jordan’s death is the 28th homicide of 2023 in Montgomery.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Lanier and G.W. Carver High Schools will begin consolidating at the start of the 2024...
Two Montgomery High Schools preparing for consolidation
Woman shot overnight in Montgomery
A new camping experience will soon be available at six of the parks, with the first opening at...
Glamping experiences coming to Alabama State Parks
This is an undated photo of the American Civil War Confederate surrender house at Appomattox...
This day in history: Surrender Sunday
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise teen charged with murdering father captured

Latest News

Channing Mitchell
Columbiana man in custody following Stevenson grocery store shooting
Buc-ee's opens Auburn location Monday
Buc-ee's opens Auburn location Monday
Buc-ee's officially opens Auburn location
Buc-ee's officially opens Auburn location
Pike County man shares story of addiction to inspire others
Pike County man shares story of addiction to inspire others