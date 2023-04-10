Montgomery’s 28th homicide victim of 2023 identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as a 45-year-old man.

According to Montgomery police, Michael Jordan was fatally injured in a shooting on Friday around 4 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding Jordan’s death remain under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 334-625-4000 or MPD at 334-625-2831

Jordan’s death is the 28th homicide of 2023 in Montgomery.

