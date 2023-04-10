South Alabama man runs recovery house after 36-year addiction struggle

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Twenty-one million Americans battle a drug or alcohol addiction, according to the Addiction Center.

The Addiction Center says ninety percent of these people will become addicted before the age of 18. That was the case for Pike County man Robert Patton. It took Patton to hit rock bottom to see and share the light with others.

Patton says his childhood was nothing unordinary. He grew up in a catholic school, and his father was a protector of their community as a police officer. Everything changed when Patton found drugs.

“I started smoking pot at the age of thirteen,” said Patton.

What Patton calls a gateway drug led to darker days.

“Crack, heroin, meth, multiple years in prison, 21 felonies,” said Patton.

Patton had battled addiction for 36 years, but before being admitted to rehab for the 28th time, he said he thought help couldn’t save him anymore.

“Here I am, I’m 52 years old and I’m going to jail again .. that Saturday came and I said if I’m not out of here by next Saturday I’m going to kill myself; I wasn’t suicidal, I just couldn’t do it no more,” said Patton.

But help came just in time.

“I called my wife to tell her goodbye and she said Robert, I’m here, I’m here to take you to rehab,” said Patton.

Fast forward to three and a half years later, Patton is sober and is helping others get there too. He opened New Life Sobers Living, a rehab in Luverne.

“I have about 22 men in rehab and eight men in aftercare,” said Patton.

With his 28th rehab being religious base, he takes many of his men to the Church of the Highlands Troy’s campus, where they serve on the parking team.

Patton says his drive to help others was his calling from God and keeps him going daily.

“I see them getting their families back and their kids I get little kids coming up to me just hugging me saying thank you for helping my dad,” said Patton

If you are battling addiction and need help, Patton says to call him at 334-304-2993.

Patton says to better care for the men in his rehab, he needs clothing, hygiene products and food. If you are willing to donate, you can call Patton at 334-304-2993 or by emailing newlifesoberliving4@gmail.com.

