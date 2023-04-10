Advertise
Third arrest made in Dothan bar murder case

Dothan Police arrested a third person involved in the deadly Pearl Lounge and Grill bar shooting.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have made a third arrest on Monday in connection with the murder of a Geneva man at a Dothan bar last month.

According to a news release, Dekeivon O’Keith Lawton arrived at his bondsman’s office to make a payment on an unrelated charge.

The bondsman, aware that Lawton was a suspect in the March 30 shooting incident at Pearl Lounge and Grill that resulted in the death of 51-year-old Roger Shane Felder, attempted to take Lawton into custody and a fight ensued as a result.

Once the fight concluded, Lawton was taken into custody and turned over to Dothan Police shortly thereafter.

The 22-year-old is charged with one count of Murder, with his bond set at $1.5 million.

Lawton becomes the third arrest in the case after both 29-year-old Raheem Anthony Powe of Abbeville and 27-year-old Nakia Kentae Thompson of Dothan were previously taken into custody the day of the incident. Both of them also face one count of Murder.

READ MORE >>> Two arrested in connection with Dothan bar shooting

