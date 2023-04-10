Warming back up this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonably cool Easter weekend will give way to a warming trend as the new week pushes along. High temperatures will go from the 60s today to the 80s by Friday.

There will also be some chances of rain and thunderstorms over the next week. Right now it does not look like either system will bring severe weather or flooding rain, which is great news.

The week will start off on a mostly cloudy and cool note today. Highs will be in the upper 60s with more clouds than sun. Some additional sunshine is likely for the second half of the day. The cooler spots in South Alabama will likely hang in the lower to middle 60s thanks to extra cloud cover throughout the day.

Rain is likely Wednesday night through Thursday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures do rebound into the lower and middle 70s tomorrow under a mix of sun and clouds. Middle to upper 70s are then in the forecast for Wednesday with more partly cloudy skies. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will start cool in the upper 40s, so don’t put those jackets away just yet!

Our next system will push in Wednesday night and bring a good chance of widespread rain to the state. Late Wednesday night and all day Thursday feature high-end rain chances around 60% at this time. I’d expect those to increase as we get closer. There could be a few thunderstorms in the mix with this system.

The rain gets out of here Thursday night, paving the way for a drier Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will not cool down behind Thursday’s rain. In fact they will do just the opposite!

Temperatures warm up this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will reach 80 degrees on Friday before rising into the lower 80s on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday and mostly cloudy on Saturday. It should stay dry both days.

Then comes the next system to impact Alabama. This one will likely produce rain and a few thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday. Similar to the rain chances for Thursday, the weekend rain chances will likely increase as we get closer and models get a better handle on what will transpire.

