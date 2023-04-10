Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

LIVE: Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of reelection bid

It's a White House tradition that military families and members of the public take part in. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Not even the annual White House Easter Egg Roll is safe from presidential politics.

President Joe Biden, the host of Monday’s festivities on the South Lawn, said he plans to participate in “at least three or four more Easter egg rolls, maybe five.”

Biden was alluding to his expected reelection bid but when pressed for news by Al Roker of NBC’s “Today” show, the president gave no ground. He repeated what he’s been saying for months.

“I’m planning on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” Biden told Roker.

After making an early appearance on the lawn to speak with Roker after the gates opened at 7 a.m., Biden and first lady Jill Biden will also address the crowd from the White House balcony before joining the “egg-citement.” Some 30,000 people, mostly children, were expected, in nine waves of participants, ending at 7 p.m.

The first lady’s theme is “EGGucation.” Jill Biden is a teacher and she has incorporated numerous learning opportunities into the event.

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes opened the White House lawn to children after they were kicked off the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Lanier and G.W. Carver High Schools will begin consolidating at the start of the 2024...
Two Montgomery High Schools preparing for consolidation
Woman shot overnight in Montgomery
A new camping experience will soon be available at six of the parks, with the first opening at...
Glamping experiences coming to Alabama State Parks
This is an undated photo of the American Civil War Confederate surrender house at Appomattox...
This day in history: Surrender Sunday
Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise teen charged with murdering father captured

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: ‘Active aggressor’ in Louisville; multiple casualties
LIVE: White House Easter Egg Roll
The Milwaukee Police Department released footage from a deadly February police shooting....
GRAPHIC: Wisconsin police release footage in the fatal shooting of Herman Lucas
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott is pushing for a pardon for Daniel Perry.
Texas governor seeks to pardon man convicted of murder