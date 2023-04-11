Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 shot in Montgomery neighborhood Monday night

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two men were shot Monday night.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the 3500 block of Doris Circle at about 7:35 p.m. She said one of the victim’s injuries were life-threatening. The other’s injuries were not. Both were taken to a local hospital.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman shot overnight in Montgomery
A man is dead after a shooting on Montgomery's Canna Drive Friday afternoon.
Montgomery’s 28th homicide victim of 2023 identified
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
Sidney Lanier and G.W. Carver High Schools will begin consolidating at the start of the 2024...
Two Montgomery High Schools preparing for consolidation
The brand new Buc-ee’s in Auburn will hold its official grand opening Monday.
Buc-ee’s newest location in Auburn officially opens

Latest News

Quintavious Langford was charged with murder on April 10, 2023. He is suspected in the shooting...
Arrest made in March 28 Montgomery homicide
2 shot in Montgomery
2 shot in Montgomery
Alabama business advocates pushing for more specific liquor liability laws
Alabama business advocates pushing for more specific liquor liability laws
Bars can be liable if they serve an intoxicated person, like a drunk driver, that injures...
Alabama business advocates pushing for more specific liquor liability laws