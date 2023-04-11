2 shot in Montgomery neighborhood Monday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two men were shot Monday night.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the 3500 block of Doris Circle at about 7:35 p.m. She said one of the victim’s injuries were life-threatening. The other’s injuries were not. Both were taken to a local hospital.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

