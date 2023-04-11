Advertise
Brantley getting new mental health crisis center

988
988 crisis line launches Saturday(KEVN/KOTA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRANTLEY, Ala. (WSFA) - Efforts to provide access to mental health care in the city of Brantley are paying off. The city has recently received funding to build a new mental health center.

With the help of state legislators and Gov. Kay Ivey, $7 million was appropriated for the city of Brantley to build a mental health crisis center, something Alabama Department of Mental Health Commissioner Kim Boswell says the city has been wanting.

“They’ve done a lot of work and feel very strongly that they can attract the workforce that is needed. They also had a lot of support for their legislative delegation to help do some infrastructure,” said Boswell.

The 24-hour crisis center will evaluate those in crisis completely free of cost, even if you don’t have insurance.

Of the $7 million appropriation, $3 million will go to furnishing the facility. The remaining $4 million will go toward paying employees and covering patients’ care to make sure that people get the care the need.

“When someone’s in a mental health crisis, and people who don’t have insurance wait until they’re in a crisis to seek health care, because that’s the only way they can get it, you’re either going to get law enforcement or you’re going to get EMA or you’re going to get both. If you get law enforcement, you might be going to jail. If you get EMS, you’re going to the ER and you’re going to boarded there for a while if you don’t have any insurance coverage,” said Boswell.

Once someone is evaluated at a crisis center, like in Brantley, a recovery plan is developed to help that person get back on their feet. It’s a process that Boswell says saves lives.

The Brantley center is expected to open in 18 months.

