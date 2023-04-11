Advertise
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner

Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community, has died.

According to the Wasserman family, Kathryn “Kitty” Conley Wasserman died after a battle with an extended illness. She was 75 years old.

Kitty built a career in real estate in the Montgomery area. As owner and broker of Capital Realty Group River Region, she was passionate about helping others settle down in the city that she loved. Her husband Jeff and son, Zach were also a part of that team.

In addition to her work in real estate Kitty was a talented artist and Instagram fashion influencer. Her Instagram, “KittyWass - Style Over 70″, gave thousands of women of all ages confidence and inspiration for style and fashion.

Recently, Kitty was inducted into the Robert E. Lee High School Hall of Fame.

Kitty is survived by her husband of nearly 41 years, three beloved children: Jay Gordon Wasserman, Suzanna Conley Wasserman Edwards (Brian), and Zachary Davis Wasserman; two grandchildren, Anderson James (AJ) and Jackson Rhodes, her three brothers: Rob Robinson, Mark Robinson, and Mike Robinson.

A celebration of life will be held at Frazer Church on Friday, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Following the service, all are invited to a graveside service at the Sears Family Cemetery, County Road 17, Franklin, AL. The family is encouraging attendees to dress in “bright colors” to honor Kitty’s memory.

