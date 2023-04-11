Advertise
Eufaula woman arrested on drug trafficking charges

Eufaula woman arrested on drug trafficking charges
Eufaula woman arrested on drug trafficking charges(Source: Eufaula Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Eufaula woman is behind bars after being arrested on drug trafficking charges.

On Friday, 7 April, an officer had probable cause to establish contact with a silver vehicle on Eufaula Avenue. Upon contact with the driver, further probable cause initiated a search of the vehicle where a baggie containing tablets and numerous loose tablets were discovered.

Eufaula woman arrested on drug trafficking charges
Eufaula woman arrested on drug trafficking charges(Source: Eufaula Police Dept.)

After the investigation, 47-year-old Gloria Dean Jones was arrested and charged with trafficking in illegal drugs.  The majority of pills contained the highly potent, addictive and potentially fatal synthetic opioid fentanyl.

A bond hearing was held on April 10 where a $200,000 professional bond (to include $50,000 cash) was set.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

