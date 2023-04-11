Advertise
Former Vice President Mike Pence scheduled to speak at Univ. of Ala. Tuesday

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit Tuscaloosa Tuesday night where he is scheduled to speak at the University of Alabama.

Pence was invited to speak by a student group called Young Americans for Freedom.

Organizers say this has been in the works for about five months and the former vice president will at the University of Alabama Student Center on Campus Drive.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with Pence scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m.

The event, where he will deliver a political speech titled Saving America from the Woke Left, is expected to last about an hour. The speech will be followed by a Q&A session.

“So he’ll be coming to talk about his agenda to talk about his conservative movement and the ways we can unite as conservatives and as freedom-loving Americans. It’s an incredible experience, kind of hard to put into words and certainly a mix of anxiety and excitement,” said Wyatt Eichholz, President of the Young Americans For Freedom.

Organizers say there will be security involved and ask that you not bring bags or signs. They say all are invited and the event is free to attend.

