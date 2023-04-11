Advertise
Fifth patient discharged, 3 patients remain in hospital after Louisville mass shooting

Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel gave an update on one of the officers wounded on Monday. (Source: CNN)
By Dustin Vogt and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - University of Louisville Health said a fifth patient has been discharged from the hospital following Monday’s mass shooting in downtown Louisville.

Three patients remain in treatment at University Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, with one patient listed in critical condition and two other patients are in “fair condition” and are stable, according to UofL Health.

UofL Health confirmed one of the patients listed in critical condition on Monday had been upgraded to fair condition.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while running towards the gunfire in a mass shooting.(Louisville Metro Police Department)

Five people were killed and eight people were injured in the shooting at Old National Bank on Monday morning after reports initially came in for “an active aggressor” in the area, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect and the suspect also died at the scene.

There were three officers injured in Monday’s shooting, with Officer Nickolas Wilt being listed in critical condition after being shot in the head.

Five people have died following a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank. (Source: CNN/WDRB/WAVE/WLKY)

Police said in an update Tuesday morning that Wilt was still in critical condition at the hospital.

Chief of Police Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel added that “he’s stable, but he’s looking better. And so we’re hopeful and we’ll continue to pray and we just thank everybody for all of the thoughts that have been sent our way as we deal with this tragedy.”

Authorities said Tuesday that the investigation into the shooting continues, and body camera video will be released later.

The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, the Associated Press reported, comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, about 160 miles to the south.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

