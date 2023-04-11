Advertise
Grambling State cheer team makes history, wins national championship

Grambling State University
Grambling State University(KSLA)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - The Grambling State Tiger Pride Cheerleaders have become the first HBCU team to win the Co-Ed National Championship in Orlando.

“The team went against five other coed teams in a two-day competition, scoring the highest in multiple categories like stunt technique and overall execution,” said Grambling State University in a Facebook post.

GSU’s cheer team will host workshops and auditions for the 2023-24 academic year on April 11-15.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

