Guthrie’s opens its doors in Montgomery

The new Guthrie's is located in EastChase.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fast food chain Guthrie’s has finally re-opened its doors in Montgomery!

The Auburn-based chicken finger chain first announced plans for the chain to return to the capital city in late 2019.

“We are so excited to finally be back in Montgomery,” said Joe Kelly Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie’s Franchising, Inc. “We chose to open our newest restaurant here because of the strength of this community and the residents and visitors that make up our incredible capital city. From families to workers, little league teams, late-night snackers, or anyone craving authentic made-to-order chicken fingers and sides, we are here and ready to serve you.”

The new Montgomery Guthrie’s is located at 8871 EastChase Pkwy. As part of its grand opening celebration Tuesday, Guthrie’s offered the first 500 customers in line a voucher for a free Guthrie’s Box meal.

Guthrie’s, with locations throughout the Southeast, is the latest fast-food chain to re-enter the Montgomery market in recent years following the return of Bojangles, Checkers, Whataburger and Mrs. Winner’s Chicken & Biscuits.

