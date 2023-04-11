Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Key lawmakers win access to mishandled classified docs

FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and partially redacted by the source, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. The Biden administration has begun sharing with a bipartisan group of lawmakers known as the Gang of Eight classified documents found in the possession of Trump, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence. (Department of Justice via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and NOMAAN MERCHANT
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has begun sharing with a bipartisan group of lawmakers known as the Gang of Eight classified documents found in the possession of former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence, according to five people familiar with the matter.

Top lawmakers, including Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, had for months been asking the Justice Department to provide access to the documents — or at least an assessment of what was in them — so that Congress could gauge the potential national security harm.

That process recently got underway, said the people, who insisted on anonymity to discuss private interactions between the Justice Department and Congress.

“They’re finally moving. We’ve got a lot more documents to review and, more importantly, to make sure there was mitigation taken,” Warner said Wednesday, adding that the documents were being received on a rolling basis. He said that while he was “glad to see progress,” it is “still unacceptable for me that it took this long.”

A Justice Department special counsel, Jack Smith, is investigating whether Trump mishandled roughly several hundred documents with classified markings that were taken after his term ended to Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Florida estate, and whether he or his representatives sought to obstruct that probe. Another special counsel, Robert Hur, is also investigating the improper retention of documents from Biden’s time as vice president that have been located in his Delaware home and his pre-presidential think-tank office. Biden has said he had no knowledge the documents were there.

A lawyers for Pence also said in January that an apparently small number of papers were inadvertently boxed and transported to his Indiana home at the end of the Trump administration.

Punchbowl News first reported the development.

The Biden administration held a classified briefing on the documents earlier this year for members of Congress, but senators accused the executive branch of stonewalling and insisted that they needed for national security reasons to see for themselves what materials the men had been holding.

The Justice Department had said that it wanted to be cooperative with the lawmakers’ demands within the confines of the ongoing investigations.

_____

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Zeke Miller and Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two men were shot in the 3500 block of Doris Circle on April 10, 2023.
2 shot in Montgomery neighborhood Monday night
A man is dead after a shooting on Montgomery's Canna Drive Friday afternoon.
Montgomery’s 28th homicide victim of 2023 identified
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
The brand new Buc-ee’s in Auburn will hold its official grand opening Monday.
Buc-ee’s newest location in Auburn officially opens
Quintavious Langford was charged with murder on April 10, 2023. He is suspected in the shooting...
Arrest made in March 28 Montgomery homicide

Latest News

FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Criminal probe focuses on school where boy, 6, shot teacher
Reckless drivers at the scene on Airways Boulevard.
VIDEO: Reckless drivers block traffic, hang out of windows with guns
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan...
Manhattan DA sues Rep. Jordan over Trump indictment inquiry
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Louisville shooter targeted bank co-workers, police say
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science...
Biden lauding peace in Northern Ireland, ancestry in Ireland