Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lawsuit ongoing between Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, potential businesses

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is facing lawsuits from companies who want licenses to...
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is facing lawsuits from companies who want licenses to operate in the state.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is facing lawsuits from companies who want licenses to operate in the state.

In 2022, companies applying for licenses across the state had until Dec. 30th to submit their applications to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

Three companies hoping to be granted licenses from the state have filed complaints against the commission, asking the court to allow their application to be considered along with the nearly 100 previously accepted applications. A Montgomery Circuit Court judge denied the complaint from RedBud Remedies Friday while the lawsuit from TheraTrue and Med Shop are ongoing.

According to the commission, the suits for each company revolve around file-size limits in the application submission portal. The commission had to notify the two companies about their application deficiencies by Monday evening.

The medical cannabis commission said in part that they couldn’t comment on ongoing litigation.

“The Court’s orders with respect to each of the plaintiffs are a matter of public record. However, because all three of these plaintiffs’ claims were tried in one proceeding, and one of those plaintiffs’ claims remains in litigation, it is inappropriate to comment at this time. The Commission is moving forward with its previously announced timeline in which licenses will be awarded on June 12, 2023.”

The commission added that the companies will have until April 12th at 5 p.m. to fix those issues.

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article’s headline.)

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting on Montgomery's Canna Drive Friday afternoon.
Montgomery’s 28th homicide victim of 2023 identified
Montgomery police say two men were shot in the 3500 block of Doris Circle on April 10, 2023.
2 shot in Montgomery neighborhood Monday night
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
The brand new Buc-ee’s in Auburn will hold its official grand opening Monday.
Buc-ee’s newest location in Auburn officially opens
Quintavious Langford was charged with murder on April 10, 2023. He is suspected in the shooting...
Arrest made in March 28 Montgomery homicide

Latest News

Burglary, theft suspect charged with assaulting 5 officers
Burglary, theft suspect charged with assaulting 5 officers
Abducted children found, multiple arrests in Alabama fugitive operation
Abducted children found, multiple arrests in Alabama fugitive operation
Riverwalk Stadium, home of the Montgomery Biscuits.
New promotions, giveaways and more await Biscuits fans this season
President Joe Biden honored Equal Justice Initiative Director Bryan Stevenson with a National...
EJI Director Bryan Stevenson awarded National Humanities Medal