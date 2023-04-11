Montgomery Zoo hosting Animal Enrichment Day Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo is hosting a special event this weekend.

The zoo’s Animal Enrichment Day will be Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Visitors may tour the zoo and see how animals respond to an assortment of new, creative and behavior-stimulating enrichment items.

The theme for Animal Enrichment Day is “The Big 5,” with all enrichment items provided to the animals being geared around the theme of the five senses: touch, hearing, sight, smell and taste.

The enrichment items will be in the form of special toys, unique scents, puzzles, boxed goodies or food treats. They are intended to give the animals both mental and physical exercise while enhancing their overall well-being and cognitive skills.

The zoo says more 20 species will take part in the semiannual event, including the flamingos, sloths, giraffes, tigers and binturongs, among others.

Saturday’s schedule is as follows:

10 a.m. - flamingos

10:15 a.m. - rhino iguana

10:30 a.m. - squirrel monkeys

10:45 a.m. - sloth

11 a.m. - giant anteater

11:15 a.m. - reptile house

11:30 a.m. - cougars/lynx

11:45 a.m. - North American hoofstock

Lunch break from noon-12″45 p.m.

1 p.m. - African aviary

1:15 p.m. - giraffe

1:30 p.m. - siamang

1:45 p.m. - rhino

2 p.m. - Bengal tiger

2:15 p.m. - binturong

2:30 p.m. - education animals

2:45 p.m. - education animals

