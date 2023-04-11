New promotions, giveaways and more await Biscuits fans this season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits are set to play their home opener at Riverwalk Stadium Tuesday night, but we know Biscuits Baseball is so much more than just baseball.

This year, the Biscuits are working to make it better than ever. From the promotions and giveaways to new jerseys for the players and great food, a lot is going on at Riverwalk Stadium.

“We’ve completely revamped our first base concession stand,” Biscuits General Manager Mike Murphy said. “It’s going to be food windows rather than one large concession stand.

There are also three new food options this season; Mexican food called the Golden Sombrero, a Philly location and Fries on First. There is also a new beverage-only window, so those seeking a cold drink can reduce the wait.

According to Biscuits officials, the stadium is also going cashless to help speed up concessions.

“We are going card only in our concession stands just to try to speed up transactions so that some of those can be new, but you can still get a gift card at the biscuit basket at guest services or at the box office,” Biscuits General Manager Mike Murphy said. “So, if you have cash, don’t be upset with us, we’re going to be able to make it work for you.”

Murphy said they have also added some day-of-the-week promotions, including Taco Tuesday and Trivia Wednesdays as part of Military Wednesdays.

Murphy said some old traditions would continue, however.

“We still have t-shirts every single Thursday and kids giveaways every single Sunday,” Murphy added.

A lot of the team will also be returning this year.

“I think this team right here is really good,” Murphy said. “We have a lot of returning guys, a lot of the race top prospects are back here. But it should be really fun to watch them.”

During their first game of the season, the Butter and Blue defeated Pensacola 6-1. They will face the Tennessee Smokies at Riverwalk Stadium, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

