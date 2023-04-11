Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

New research aiming to help parents prevent children from drowning

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday morning, 4-year-old Chaise Petty strapped on her flippers for her swim lesson at the Alabama Swim School.

Her mother, Janay Ambersley, enrolled her in lessons over a year ago to keep her daughter safe when in the water.

“She’s learned how to float so she jumps in, she knows how to turn herself over so she’s able to breath. She works on moving her arms, kicking her legs, just keeping herself above water,” said Ambersley.

Ambersley said there are things that they do as parent’s to add an additional layer of safety.

“We both know how to swim so just being very attentive to know what she’s doing and we never allow her in any water by herself so we are always in the water with her.”

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages one to four in the United States.

Dr. David Schwelbel is the director of the UAB Youth Safety Lab. He said there are three dimensions to keeping kids safe when they are out playing. Continuity, proximity and attention. However he said there is one more component that is important when it comes to swimming, competency.

“You also need to think about how well an adult knows how to save a child,” said Dr. Schwelbel.

Dr. Schwelbel recommends parents who will be around children swimming know how to swim themselves, know how to do CPR and perform a water rescue.

Drownings can happen quickly and in any body of water, so he said it is important that you keep your eyes on your children when in the water.

“Parents need to stay focused. It’s so easy when we are out of the pool to look at our phone, to chat with a friend, to chat with our partner. You need to stay focused on the children,” said Dr. Schwelbel.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting on Montgomery's Canna Drive Friday afternoon.
Montgomery’s 28th homicide victim of 2023 identified
Montgomery police say two men were shot in the 3500 block of Doris Circle on April 10, 2023.
2 shot in Montgomery neighborhood Monday night
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
The brand new Buc-ee’s in Auburn will hold its official grand opening Monday.
Buc-ee’s newest location in Auburn officially opens
Quintavious Langford was charged with murder on April 10, 2023. He is suspected in the shooting...
Arrest made in March 28 Montgomery homicide

Latest News

The Pike Road Town Council voted down a proposal for a new gas station on April 10, 2023.
Pike Road Town Council votes down proposed gas station
Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner
The new Guthrie's is located in EastChase.
Guthrie’s opens its doors in Montgomery
Eufaula woman arrested on drug trafficking charges
Eufaula woman arrested on drug trafficking charges