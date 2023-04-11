New research aiming to help parents prevent children from drowning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday morning, 4-year-old Chaise Petty strapped on her flippers for her swim lesson at the Alabama Swim School.

Her mother, Janay Ambersley, enrolled her in lessons over a year ago to keep her daughter safe when in the water.

“She’s learned how to float so she jumps in, she knows how to turn herself over so she’s able to breath. She works on moving her arms, kicking her legs, just keeping herself above water,” said Ambersley.

Ambersley said there are things that they do as parent’s to add an additional layer of safety.

“We both know how to swim so just being very attentive to know what she’s doing and we never allow her in any water by herself so we are always in the water with her.”

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages one to four in the United States.

Dr. David Schwelbel is the director of the UAB Youth Safety Lab. He said there are three dimensions to keeping kids safe when they are out playing. Continuity, proximity and attention. However he said there is one more component that is important when it comes to swimming, competency.

“You also need to think about how well an adult knows how to save a child,” said Dr. Schwelbel.

Dr. Schwelbel recommends parents who will be around children swimming know how to swim themselves, know how to do CPR and perform a water rescue.

Drownings can happen quickly and in any body of water, so he said it is important that you keep your eyes on your children when in the water.

“Parents need to stay focused. It’s so easy when we are out of the pool to look at our phone, to chat with a friend, to chat with our partner. You need to stay focused on the children,” said Dr. Schwelbel.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.