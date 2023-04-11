Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Phenix City man arrested for brutally killing dog for urinating on carpet

Eric Z. Wheeless
Eric Z. Wheeless(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly brutally killing his dog.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 1100 block of Lee Road 240 in Phenix City, where they spoke with 27-year-old Eric Zeth Wheeless, who admitted to killing his dog because it urinated on the carpet.

Deputies confirmed the animal had been tragically killed and buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area behind the home.

Wheeless was arrested and charged with one count of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $6,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two men were shot in the 3500 block of Doris Circle on April 10, 2023.
2 shot in Montgomery neighborhood Monday night
Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner
The new Guthrie's is located in EastChase.
Guthrie’s opens its doors in Montgomery
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Ronnie Stewart, 46, of Montgomery is facing five assault charges, in addition to burglary and...
Burglary, theft suspect charged with assaulting 5 officers

Latest News

A large, EF-4 tornado moves through rural Keokuk County on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Severe weather records falling as 2023 starts hyperactive
Montgomery Motor Speedway
ASA Southern Super Series coming to Montgomery Motor Speedway
Being Real with Bethany: Sponsored by The Weight Clinic and Alfa Insurance.
Episode 3: ‘If you don’t ask, you don’t get’
Source: WBRC video
Pence addresses gun violence while speaking at UA
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Is DNA enough to convict suspected killer Coley McCraney?