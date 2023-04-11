Advertise
Pike Road Town Council votes down proposed gas station

The Pike Road Town Council voted down a proposed gas station.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike Road Town Council unanimously voted down a proposal for a new gas station Monday night.

Monday’s meeting drew a packed house to see how the vote would turn out.

“People want to have a place and live in a place where their voices are heard,” Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone said. “That doesn’t always mean that the decisions that are made are going to be agreeable to every voice in the room, but I think what they were very excited about was that there was a participation process that allowed them to communicate with those making the decision, and those making the decision to learn and grow as they went forward.”

Officials say the land in question may be developed by someone else, but it would still need council approval.

