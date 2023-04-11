Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police search for naked man breaking into Ga. houses: ‘This case is no laughing matter’

By Dal Cannady and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METTER, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Police in a Georgia city are trying to find a man they say is entering houses in the middle of the night naked, calling it a crime streak like nothing they’ve ever had.

Police say for the second straight weekend, a man has broken into homes around Metter, Georgia, with his face covered and nothing else. Security cameras at several homes captured video of the man approaching or leaving a house.

Metter Police Chief Robert Shore told WTOC that the break-ins involved very little breaking and that the suspect steals little or nothing from the homes he enters.

“He’s found things that allowed him access to the house. He’s looking for windows, looking for keys, looking for open doors,” Shore said.

Shore is urging people to lock their doors at night, even if they’re home, and hide any spare keys kept outside. He says this case is no laughing matter.

“It’s hard to know if you’re dealing with mental illness. Are you dealing with some kind of substance abuse?” he said.

Shore says the burglar has walked in on homeowners twice and taken off running when confronted. He worries what could happen the next time.

He urges anyone who finds an indication that somebody’s been inside their house to contact Metter Police as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two men were shot in the 3500 block of Doris Circle on April 10, 2023.
2 shot in Montgomery neighborhood Monday night
A man is dead after a shooting on Montgomery's Canna Drive Friday afternoon.
Montgomery’s 28th homicide victim of 2023 identified
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
The brand new Buc-ee’s in Auburn will hold its official grand opening Monday.
Buc-ee’s newest location in Auburn officially opens
Quintavious Langford was charged with murder on April 10, 2023. He is suspected in the shooting...
Arrest made in March 28 Montgomery homicide

Latest News

Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm
Darius A. Paduch was charged with sexually abusing patients.
Urologist accused of patient sexual abuse, including of minors
Police released body camera video of the Louisville bank shooting.
Kentucky bank shooting: Police release body camera video
Multiple industries pollute Alabama’s waterways creating a real problem for families consuming...
Alabama lawmakers to debate contaminated fish consumption bill
988 crisis line launches Saturday
Brantley gets funding for new mental health crisis center