Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Schools across Alabama experienced delays in ACAP testing

Schools across Alabama experienced delays in ACAP testing
Schools across Alabama experienced delays in ACAP testing(ACAP)
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - School systems across Alabama experienced a delay in Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) testing on Tuesday morning.

ACAP testing is an online test that is designed to provide students, parent, educators and Alabama residents with information regarding progress towards the mastery of Alabama Course of Study Standards.

According to Madison County Schools Director of Public Relations Carter Watkins, a service ticket was filed with the company that was facilitating the online test. Some students were able login while most students in second through eight grade were not able to. Students who were unable to login received a “Connection to Server Failed” message.

An hour after submitting the service ticket, administrators received an email from ALSDE that stated that testing could resume. At this time the cause of the technical difficulties is unknown.

Campus Testing Coordinators across the Madison County Schools System coordinated with school administrators to decide when testing will resume. Watkins says that the school systems has built-in makeup days for events such as this.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two men were shot in the 3500 block of Doris Circle on April 10, 2023.
2 shot in Montgomery neighborhood Monday night
Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner
The new Guthrie's is located in EastChase.
Guthrie’s opens its doors in Montgomery
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Ronnie Stewart, 46, of Montgomery is facing five assault charges, in addition to burglary and...
Burglary, theft suspect charged with assaulting 5 officers

Latest News

The Macon County EMA office is updating the public in regards to the timeframe set for closure...
Busy railroad crossing near Tallassee reopens following repair work
FILE: A sonogram of a fetus is shown in this file photo. According to CDC data, fewer Americans...
Pregnancy rate dropped over past decade, CDC says
A large, EF-4 tornado moves through rural Keokuk County on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Severe weather records falling as 2023 starts hyperactive
Crews battle house fire in Beauregard
Crews battle house fire in Beauregard
Montgomery Motor Speedway
ASA Southern Super Series coming to Montgomery Motor Speedway