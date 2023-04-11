Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown appears to be engaged

Actor Millie Bobby Brown, right, and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of...
Actor Millie Bobby Brown, right, and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" at The Paris Theater on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Could actress Millie Bobby Brown be engaged? Her fans certainly think so.

The 19-year-old “Stranger Things” star posted a photo on social media embracing her partner Jake Bongiovi with a rather large ring on her engagement finger.

Brown captioned the image, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all.”

Around the same time, Bongiovi also shared an image on his social accounts where the couple is looking out to sea with the caption, “forever.”

Bongiovi, 20, is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

Brown’s team has not yet made a comment on a possible engagement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two men were shot in the 3500 block of Doris Circle on April 10, 2023.
2 shot in Montgomery neighborhood Monday night
A man is dead after a shooting on Montgomery's Canna Drive Friday afternoon.
Montgomery’s 28th homicide victim of 2023 identified
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
The brand new Buc-ee’s in Auburn will hold its official grand opening Monday.
Buc-ee’s newest location in Auburn officially opens
Quintavious Langford was charged with murder on April 10, 2023. He is suspected in the shooting...
Arrest made in March 28 Montgomery homicide

Latest News

FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Criminal probe focuses on school where boy, 6, shot teacher
Reckless drivers at the scene on Airways Boulevard.
VIDEO: Reckless drivers block traffic, hang out of windows with guns
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan...
Manhattan DA sues Rep. Jordan over Trump indictment inquiry
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Louisville shooter targeted bank co-workers, police say
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science...
Biden lauding peace in Northern Ireland, ancestry in Ireland