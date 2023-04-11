Advertise
Survey: Gun violence affects half of US families

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
(CNN) - A startling new statistic finds about half of American families have been affected by a gun-related incident.

According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 20% of adults have had a family member killed by a gun, and about just as many have been personally threatened with a firearm.

The survey also found about 17% of adults have witnessed an injury from a shooting.

In total, 54% of U.S. adults say they or a family member have had one of these experiences.

This comes as people are dying in record numbers from firearms in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 49,000 gun-related deaths occurred in 2021, a 23% surge since 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

