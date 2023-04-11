Troy man pleads guilty to federal mail fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Troy man pled guilty on Tuesday to federal mail fraud charges, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the release, which sources the plea agreement and other court documents, 36-year-old Jesse Morgan Hinson in 2022 engaged in a scamming scheme that involved him falsely representing himself as someone with great wealth who had the ability to conduct real estate transactions.

Hinson convinced victims to give him money while promising future financial benefits, which Hinson had no ability to follow through on due to his lack of any significant assets. He acted to deliberately take his victims’ money for his own use.

Incidents that Hinson specifically admitted to in his plea agreement includes a March 2022 case where he defrauded a Butler County individual by claiming that he could finance a real estate purchase for a 10 percent down payment. Hinson obtained around $66,500 from the victim, and used the funds to pay personal expenses and the debts of a woman he was in a romantic relationship with.

The victim attempted to contact Hinson demanding their money back, but to avoid legal action Hinson posed as a New York attorney over the telephone and stated Hinson would receive the proceeds of an $11 million loan and threatened to bankrupt the victim by opening a competing business.

Additionally, in April 2022, including through his incarceration during that month, Hinson admitted to having defrauded a pair of individuals from Tuscaloosa after claiming he would give them the profits of a land sale to Auburn University if the victims provided money upfront for taxes. Hinson had someone misrepresent for him that he controlled assets in the range of nearly $3 billion to convince the victims, and ended up having the two send his attorney and girlfriend a total of $124,028.80.

This isn’t the first time Hinson has been involved in fraudulent activity, as he failed to let his victims know of his previous securities fraud convictions, including convictions on Alabama securities fraud charges as recently as March and April 2022.

“Mr. Hinson has a checkered history of engaging in securities fraud schemes,” said United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. “I commend the work of the investigators and prosecutors who unraveled the brazen schemes at issue in this case, thus protecting the public from falling victim to Hinson’s lies.”

“Jesse Morgan Hinson has worked hard to build a horrible reputation of deceiving folks,” said Alabama Securities Commission Chief Deputy Director Amanda Senn. “We encourage everyone to research who you invest your hard-earned money with to avoid career criminals like Hinson, who has left a path of financial devastation and destruction in his wake.”

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled in the coming months, with Hinson facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison along with substantial fines and restitution.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.