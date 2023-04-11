First Alert: Nice for now, rain and storms return Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The warming trend will continue as the week pushes along. High temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s each afternoon. No day will feature high temperatures below 70 degrees through at least early next week.

There will also be some chances of rain and thunderstorms over the next week. Fortunately the risk for severe weather and heavy rain is quite low. A few stronger storms can’t be ruled out with either system. Just know that risk is very low - the only concern would be the chance for one or two pockets of strong thunderstorm wind. The tornado risk is an even longer longshot, but we can’t completely rule it out.

Rain and storms are likely Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Upper 70s are in the forecast for most tomorrow with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Our next system will push in tomorrow evening and bring a good chance of widespread rain to the state. Tomorrow night and all day Thursday feature high-end rain chances. There will be some thunderstorms in the mix with this system. A few of those could be strong given Alabama’s location in proximity to the area of low pressure.

Wind speeds will be 10-15 mph through Friday. So a slight breeze each day. (WSFA 12 News)

The rain gets out of here Thursday night, paving the way for a drier Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will not cool down behind Thursday’s rain. In fact they will do just the opposite...

Highs will reach the upper 70s on Friday, then rise into the lower 80s on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday and mostly cloudy on Saturday. It will be dry for most of us both days with only a slight -- near 20% -- chance of rain.

Rain is likely Wednesday night into Thursday and possible this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Then comes the next system to impact Alabama. This one will likely produce rain and a few thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday. Overall coverage of rain with this system looks lower than what will occur Thursday. And the latest trends point towards a mostly dry Sunday once we get to lunchtime.

Dry weather returns for all of Central and South Alabama heading into next week as high pressure takes over. Skies will feature a good deal of sunshine and temperatures will be nice and warm in the 70s and 80s.

