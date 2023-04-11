Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Unclaimed Baggage to display most peculiar lost luggage finds

Egyptian artifacts, movie props and more!
Unclaimed Baggage's new museum!
Unclaimed Baggage's new museum!
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Unclaimed Baggage can sometimes be like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get!

This retail store has operated since 1970, taking lost or forgotten luggage from major airlines and selling or donating the contents of the luggage to the Scottsboro community.

As you can imagine, Unclaimed Baggage has come across some unique and bizarre finds over the years. Now, they will showcase those treasures with a brand new museum.

“The most common question we ever get is ‘What’s the coolest thing you’ve ever found in lost bags?’. That really sparked the idea to put together the Unclaimed Baggage Museum,” Sonni Hood, Community Involvement Manager for Unclaimed Baggage said.

The exhibit will feature over one hundred pieces of history that have found their way to Unclaimed Baggage. Each item will be displayed along with the story of how the item came to be, and how it ended up in Scottsboro.

“We’ll be having full suits of armor, shrunken heads, hear the story of how we found a live rattlesnake in a bag, you name it we have over one hundred items on display to tell the story of things found in lost bags,” Hood said.

Hood hopes that the exhibit will encourage more to pay a visit to Scottsboro’s most popular tourist attraction and that it will add to the Unclaimed Baggage experience.

“We certainly hope that this encourages more traffic, it just adds an extra level of fun. I mean so many of these items have traveled to us from all over the world throughout multiple centuries even, so it’s just a great way to discover more about these items,” Hood said.

The grand opening for the brand-new exhibit is set for Friday, April 21st at 11 a.m.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting on Montgomery's Canna Drive Friday afternoon.
Montgomery’s 28th homicide victim of 2023 identified
Montgomery police say two men were shot in the 3500 block of Doris Circle on April 10, 2023.
2 shot in Montgomery neighborhood Monday night
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
The brand new Buc-ee’s in Auburn will hold its official grand opening Monday.
Buc-ee’s newest location in Auburn officially opens
Quintavious Langford was charged with murder on April 10, 2023. He is suspected in the shooting...
Arrest made in March 28 Montgomery homicide

Latest News

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is facing lawsuits from companies who want licenses to...
Lawsuit ongoing between Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, potential businesses
Burglary, theft suspect charged with assaulting 5 officers
Burglary, theft suspect charged with assaulting 5 officers
Abducted children found, multiple arrests in Alabama fugitive operation
Abducted children found, multiple arrests in Alabama fugitive operation
Riverwalk Stadium, home of the Montgomery Biscuits.
New promotions, giveaways and more await Biscuits fans this season
President Joe Biden honored Equal Justice Initiative Director Bryan Stevenson with a National...
EJI Director Bryan Stevenson awarded National Humanities Medal