Voter fraud case against Perry County Commission chairman dismissed

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A motion to dismiss voter fraud charges against the chairman of the Perry County Commission has been granted.

Circuit Judge Marvin Wiggins dismissed the case against Albert Turner Jr. last week.

Turner was indicted in January on one count absentee ballot fraud and one count of misdemeanor voter fraud. He was accused of voting multiple times during the primary election, inserting complete ballots into the tabulator at a polling location in Perry County, plus ballot harvesting or mailing multiple absentee ballots in the general election.

Turner has previously denied wrongdoing, calling the charges “political theatre.”

