Alabama Corrections sets hiring event Friday in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is hosting a job fair Friday in Elmore County. According to ADOC, the hiring event is taking place at Staton Correctional Facility from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In March, ADOC announced pay raises for correctional officers. Here is the breakdown of the increase in starting salary for correctional officer trainees.

$55,855 at maximum security facilities

$53,245 at medium security facilities

$50,712 at work release/ community work centers

A 27% increase will be available after 18 months

With this new pay scale, ADOC looks to expand its pool of candidates.

Along with the pay increase, ADOC employees also receive medical and dental benefits, annual leave days, 13 paid holidays, sick leave, military leave, state retirement, longevity bonuses and subsistence pay.

For more information about employment or benefits, visit this link.

