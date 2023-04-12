Advertise
Alabama lawmakers to debate contaminated fish consumption bill

Multiple industries pollute Alabama’s waterways creating a real problem for families consuming...
By Brady Talbert
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s rivers can be a serene place to boat and fish, but experts say some serious dangers could be lurking in the water.

“When people are consuming fish, they may be unknowingly exposing themselves to harmful contaminants,” said Abby Brown, director of community engagement with the Coosa Riverkeeper.

The Coosa Riverkeeper is dedicated to preserving and protecting the Coosa River.

Brown said multiple industries pollute Alabama’s waterways, creating a real problem for families consuming fish as their key source of protein.

She was at the Alabama Statehouse Tuesday, urging lawmakers to pass the Safe and Healthy Outdoor Recreation Act, or SHOR Act.

“You have the right to know what food you’re bringing home to your families,” Brown said.

The act would require signs to be posted around every public boat ramp and fishing spots. The signs would outline fish in the area that have an active consumption advisory.

It would also require companies to post similar signs in areas they pollute, require the state to share consumption advisories through its fishing license program, and create a Fish Consumption Advisory Panel to improve the program.

“Our state motto is ‘we dare to defend our rights,’ and we have the right to know what’s in our waterways,” said Brown.

The SHOR Act will go before a Senate committee for the first time Wednesday.

