Biscuits win home opener against Smokies

The Montgomery Biscuits won 5-1 in the team’s home opener against the Tennessee Smokies.
The Montgomery Biscuits won 5-1 in the team's home opener against the Tennessee Smokies.
By Rosie Langello
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits won 5-1 in the team’s home opener against the Tennessee Smokies.

Sean Hunley got the start on the hill in the home opener and was absolutely dominant Tuesday night with four innings, one run allowed and six strikeouts. He had command of the fastball and breaking ball. It was a masterful performance from him inside and outside.

The Biscuits got some offensive support in the bottom of the second with a wild pitch with Austin Shenton at the dish, Mason Auer came home to score, and the Biscuits were up early. They scored twice in the inning.

In the third inning, bases juiced for Logan Driscoll. Driscoll singled back up the middle, and Greg Jones scored. The Biscuits led it 3-1, then they led 4-1 after three.

After a scoreless fourth, there was action on the bases in the fifth. Evan Peters stole second. An errant throw went off the glove of the shortstop and into right field, Auer came home to score.

The Biscuits won the home opener 5-1 in convincing fashion.

