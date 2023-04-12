Advertise
Episode 3: ‘If you don’t ask, you don’t get’

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ronda Walker is one of only two women serving on Montgomery’s County Commission. She holds many titles. She’s a wife, a mother, a motivational speaker, a breast cancer survivor, a Jesus lover and a natural leader.

Join us as we sit down for some good old-fashioned girl talk, which may cause us to grab some tissues in the process.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Amazon Music | Spotify

