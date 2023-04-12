Advertise
Former VP Mike Pence speaks at Univ. of Ala. event, says he could decide soon on presidential run

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking with a group Tuesday evening on the University of...
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking with a group Tuesday evening on the University of Alabama campus.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke Tuesday evening on the University of Alabama campus.

Pence spoke in front of a packed house inside the student center on the UA campus. He was invited to speak by the Young Americans for Freedom group. He spoke about some of the challenges facing the country including inflation and the situation at the border.

Pence told the crowd it’s time to produce a new generation of leadership.

We were able to speak with him before the event. We asked if he’s planning to run for president. It’s a question he hopes to answer sooner rather than later.

“I truly do believe this is a moment when all of us need to be prepared to do all that we can to set our country back on a path of prosperity and security that really defined those early years of the Trump-Pence administration. We’re going to make a decision in the coming month or so on what role we might play,” Pence said.

We also asked Pence if he decides to run, what will set him a part from some of the other potential contenders?

“They might see an opportunity for us to change the tone of politics. I’m someone who believes that democracy depends on heavy doses of civility and in recent years in both political parties, we’ve entered into a season of contentiousness that’s made it less possible for us to solve some of the large problems facing the country. So if we choose to move forward, I hope people would not only look at who we are but how we sought to care ourselves,” Pence said.

You can watch the full interview below:

