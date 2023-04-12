Advertise
‘The Game Plan’ passes committee, moves to full House Wednesday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers are focused on The Game Plan, the proposed package of four economic development bills said to strengthen the state’s competitiveness for job creation.

All four of the bills got a favorable vote from a House committee on Wednesday. They will now move on to the full House.

Through the bills, lawmakers want to create more high-wage jobs and attract new investment into the state. To do so, they plan to renew the Alabama Jobs Act and create a Site Development Grant Program so there is land for businesses to relocate and grow. The plan also includes creating the Innovating Alabama tax credit program for organizations that create, operate, or support programs relating to technology

Lastly, they want Alabamians to know what is happening with the state’s business deals by requiring the Department of Commerce to post that information online.

“With some of the discussion that has continued to evolve over time with the questions surrounding the effectiveness of incentive programs. We want to build trust. And the best way to build trust is to share that information publicly,” Greg Canfield, Sec. of Commerce said.

The plan has bipartisan support so it is expected they will pass on the House floor Thursday.

State leaders call Gov. Kay Ivey the coach of this plan, as it’s something she mentioned during her State of the State address.

